ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0457 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $30.21 million and $4.03 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04775695 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,269,505.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

