ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $987.86.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.16) to GBX 1,180 ($14.49) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.11) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOMY stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

