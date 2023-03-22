Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 595 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 600 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATYM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 420 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 470 ($5.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of ATYM stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 325 ($3.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,150. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 183 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 417 ($5.12). The company has a market cap of £454.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,023.44, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 299.42.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

