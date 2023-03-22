Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.68

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.38. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 9,738 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.32.
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
