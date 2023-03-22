Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.68

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.38. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 9,738 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.