ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. Sells 80,910 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,232,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,910 shares during the quarter. Avangrid makes up 19.7% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $95,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Down 2.6 %

AGR opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

