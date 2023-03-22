AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

T stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.