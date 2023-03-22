Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.65

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.65 and traded as low as $22.94. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 969 shares trading hands.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 13.96%.
Auburn National Bancorporation Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.