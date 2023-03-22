Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.65

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.65 and traded as low as $22.94. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 969 shares trading hands.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.