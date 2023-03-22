Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating) dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 783,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,163,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $22,423,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,796,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,056 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

