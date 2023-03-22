Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 783,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,163,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $22,423,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,796,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,056 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

