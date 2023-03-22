Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 783,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,163,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 4.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.