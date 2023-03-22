Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $119,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

ADP traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.64. 62,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

