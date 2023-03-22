Avalanche Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $16.78 or 0.00061408 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.46 billion and $308.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018478 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,710,744 coins and its circulating supply is 325,648,024 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.