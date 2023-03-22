Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 562,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 326,119 shares.The stock last traded at $69.25 and had previously closed at $69.51.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,703,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 487,487 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after acquiring an additional 431,590 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,320,000 after acquiring an additional 409,272 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.