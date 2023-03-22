AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.52

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €26.52 ($28.52) and traded as low as €25.94 ($27.89). AXA shares last traded at €25.97 ($27.92), with a volume of 17,168,117 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on AXA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.81) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($38.17) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.54.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.