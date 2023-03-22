Axie Infinity Market Cap Hits $959.32 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $959.32 million and $63.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.30 or 0.00030244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003540 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00199464 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,437.67 or 0.99999065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.75116917 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $66,485,199.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

