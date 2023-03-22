Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.

Ayro Stock Performance

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Ayro has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get Ayro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYRO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ayro by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ayro by 287.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.