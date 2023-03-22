Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.
Ayro Stock Performance
Shares of AYRO stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Ayro has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYRO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ayro by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ayro by 287.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.
About Ayro
AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
