Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. 58,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 391,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Specifically, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,757.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $108,700. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 4.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,288,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,455,000 after buying an additional 501,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after buying an additional 1,771,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 250,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.