Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 70,328 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Workday comprises 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.85% of Workday worth $1,236,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Workday by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Workday by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 270,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $4.10 on Wednesday, reaching $186.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,681. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.