Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,776,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.59% of Elevance Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $222,006,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $190,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $471.86. 185,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.36.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

