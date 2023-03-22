Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,276,998 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,743,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,276,998 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 3.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 10.60% of Illumina worth $3,385,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.95. 221,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

