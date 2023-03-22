Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,280 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

