Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.