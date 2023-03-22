Baldrige Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $367.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.