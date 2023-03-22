Baldrige Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after purchasing an additional 523,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,517,000 after purchasing an additional 597,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,382,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

