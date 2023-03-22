Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 4,457 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.