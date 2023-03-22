Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7332 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CIB opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,315,000 after purchasing an additional 84,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 852,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,327,000 after buying an additional 108,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bancolombia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Bancolombia by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 419,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.