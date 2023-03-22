Bangor Savings Bank Has $8.34 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,349 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

