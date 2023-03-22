Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,014 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.1 %

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $201.63. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

