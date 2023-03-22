Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,014 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:FCN opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $201.63. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.27.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.
FTI Consulting Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.