Bangor Savings Bank Sells 520 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

SYK stock opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

