Bangor Savings Bank Sells 737 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

