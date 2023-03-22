Bangor Savings Bank Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,486,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $469.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.36. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

