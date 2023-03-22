Barclays Downgrades The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Underweight

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. 35,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,634. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

