Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,782,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 6,231,786 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $6.93.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

