BarnBridge (BOND) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.28 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. BarnBridge has a market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00014456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,981,251 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge, founded in 2019 and launched in September 2020, is a protocol for tokenizing risks, functioning as in decentralized finance (DeFi) sort of as a lego block for creating tradeable tokens that expose a consumer to market volatility. As of March 2021, the platform is still in an early stage of launch.BarnBridge is a project that expands the functionality of DeFi to make it more flexible and efficient. By tokenizing market fluctuations and exposure to risks, it can reduce volatility for conservative investors or increase it for daytraders. BarnBridge enables traditional risk management tools and fixed income instruments on the DeFi market. The main focus is dividing cryptocurrency risks into tranches so market participants, depending on their risk profile, can invest in different products or assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarnBridge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarnBridge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

