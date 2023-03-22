Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.25 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $368.39 million and $25.41 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,484,960,320 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

