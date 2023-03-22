Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,100 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

