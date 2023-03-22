Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

