Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.46 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,571.32 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,445.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,093.06.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

