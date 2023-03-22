Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

ABBV opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

