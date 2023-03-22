Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,085,000 after acquiring an additional 326,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

