Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 986 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $194.00. 284,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

