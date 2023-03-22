Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 620,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

