Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.07. The company had a trading volume of 184,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,672. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.37.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.