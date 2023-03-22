Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,142. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

