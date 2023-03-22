Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $10 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.35. 190,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.61. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

