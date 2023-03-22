Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,480 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,646. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.36 and its 200-day moving average is $333.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.44.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

