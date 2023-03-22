Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 63 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.72. 346,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

