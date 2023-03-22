Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $9,647,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,048. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,061 shares of company stock worth $1,027,287 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

