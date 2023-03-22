Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $140.31 million and $666,670.17 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00356755 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,050.78 or 0.25930181 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.