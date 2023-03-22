BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 254,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 197,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

BEST Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BEST by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BEST by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BEST by 155.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

