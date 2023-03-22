bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Stock Price Up 2.5%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 16,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 5,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

