Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Financial Contrast

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Biogen alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 29.95% 20.96% 10.52% Omega Therapeutics -4,951.83% -71.03% -56.55%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $10.17 billion 3.78 $3.05 billion $20.93 12.72 Omega Therapeutics $2.07 million 185.66 -$102.70 million ($2.14) -3.73

This table compares Biogen and Omega Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Biogen has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biogen and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 7 19 0 2.73 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Biogen currently has a consensus target price of $315.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.15%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats Omega Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Omega Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Its modular and programmable mRNA medicines, and Omega Epigenomic Controllers are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains from genome-wide DNA-sequences with single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control. The company is advancing a pipeline of development candidates covering a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.